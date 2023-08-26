Tyga reacts to Blac Chyna's petition for custody case and child support for son

Blac Chyna and Tyga share 10-year-old son King Cairo

Tyga is not heeding the pressure.

The 33-year-old rapper responded to a petition filed by his baby mama Blac Chyna, demanding joint custody and child support for their son King Cairo, 10.

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote in the comment section of the news shared by The Shade Room on their Instagram account.

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, previously alleged she didn’t have either Tyga or Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares Dream, on child support.

She also claimed she had to give up 3 of her cars to support her kids as a single mother with no child support, to which Tyga revealed he pays for kids’ school an annual amount of 40 grand.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me Mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” he affirmed at the time.

On Friday, the 35-year-old socialite filed a petition in court in order to “determine the parental relationship” of her son against the rapper.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the documents stated, according to The Blast.

The petition also allegedly detailed the circumstances and conditions of her living situation, which are currently undisclosed.