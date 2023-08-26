David Beckham takes approval from wife Victoria as he puts his muscular frame on display

David Beckham proudly displayed his new buzzcut while experiencing a luxury family trip with Victoria, Cruz, and Harper on Friday.

Sharing a glimpse of their family outing, the 48-year-old ex-footballer turned to Instagram to provide a sneak peek into the day spent with his 49-year-old fashion designer wife and their youngest children, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

David put his muscular frame on full display as he went shirtless in a pair of green Adidas sports while topping up his tan on their sun-soaked holiday.



In another snap, he wore a white shirt unbuttoned to give a flash of his tattooed chest, while he accessorised with a silver pendant.

David showed off his buzzcut again after he returned to his short hairstyle earlier this month - a look reminiscent of his 2000s Manchester United days.

He poked fun at his new look in a caption as he jokingly asked his wife Victoria if she likes it, before admitting it was 'a little late' if she doesn't.

He wrote: 'Summer cut @victoriabeckham do u approve? A little late if not.'



David has been showing off his new hairstyle in recent days after turning back time by buzzing off his locks earlier this month.

The star has worked his way through a plethora of hairstyles during his time in the public eye, from a mohawk to cornrows and bleached blonde hair.

