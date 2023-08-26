Zach Bryan releases 'self-produced', 'self-titled' album!

Zach Bryan has delighted his fans with a new album.



Zach Bryan's latest album was released on Friday, and country music fans are ecstatic.

The War And Treaty, Sierra Ferrell, Kacey Musgraves, and The Lumineers are among the four featured on the 16-track project's Hey Driver, Holy Roller, I Remember Everything, and Spotless.

"I've got no grand explanation for these songs, I got no riddle in reasoning behind writing them," he captioned a Thursday Instagram post timed for the album's release.

"I just wrote some poems and songs that I want to share because I think they're special. Some of them are heavy, some of them are hopeful, but more than anything what's most important to me is that they're all mine.

"I'd like to say that I do not take any of this for granted. As some kid with a guitar from Okla, I am so grateful for each person that cares enough," he added.

Bryan concluded the caption saying, "I put everything I could in it and I am at a loss for words at what a blessing this life is."

Why 'Deep Satin' isn't on 'Zach Bryan' album

Even though there was much anticipation for the album, many fans were disappointed to learn that the highly regarded song Deep Satin wouldn't be on it.

However, Bryan said on X, formerly Twitter, that he decided not to include the song on "Zach Bryan" because he wanted the album to be completely self-produced and he was not involved in the production of Deep Satin.

He did promise his followers that Deep Satin and "a few more songs" would be out in the coming months.

“I won’t keep anyone waiting I promise, I love you guys and I am so grateful I get to grow through this life with y’all,” Bryan wrote.