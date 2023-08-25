Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity amid health battle

Lewis Capaldi had a lively evening in London on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Scottish musician displayed his amiable demeanor, offering a thumbs-up and striking playful poses as he departed from the Chiltern Firehouse.

Lewis embraced a relaxed style, donning a deep green hoodie layered over a white tee, paired with understated black trousers.

With a cheerful grin, the gifted artist noticed photographers eager to capture his photo as he left the popular celebrity hangout.

Lewis is currently taking time out for his mental health after cancelling tour dates due to his ongoing battle with Tourette's.

The Scottish hitmaker announced that all 24 of his upcoming shows for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour had been cancelled in June, just days after he struggled to finish his headline set at Glastonbury.

He took to social media to say it was 'obvious' he needs to spend 'much more time getting his mental and physical health in order', branding the decision 'the most difficult of his life.'



