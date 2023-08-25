Welcome! This Morning Holly Willoughby delights fans with her surprise appearance

Holly Willoughby delighted fans with her surprise appearance on This Morning on Friday.

The host, aged 42, made an early comeback to the ITV daytime show before her scheduled summer break ended. During the broadcast, a teaser video of her cameo on Midsomer Murders was shown to the audience.

Holly actually shot her scenes for the show's upcoming Sunday episode two years ago. During that time, she also created a behind-the-scenes sneak peek for This Morning.

Speaking in the footage about making her acting debut, she gushed: 'Dreams really do come true!'

The special episode of the much-loved detective drama is set at a psychic fair, and Holly appears both nervous and excited as she allows cameras to film her day.

After having her hair and make-up done, Holly said: 'Well. here I am the day has finally arrived. Dreams really do come true. You're witnessing the birth of an acting star, well probably not.'

'As you can see my script is very weighty. I'm actually playing myself. I think I can handle that. I've just got a few lines.'

After filming with Midsomer Murders stalwarts, TV presenter Holly This Morning cameras: 'Don't wanna show off or anything but I think I nailed it. Don't wanna peak too soon.'

Holly was previously speechless in March 2021 when she was surprised live on This Morning with the news she had landed a guest role on Midsomer Murders.