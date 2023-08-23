Charlize Theron gets candid about body aging as she holds off some movie roles

Charlize Theron is prioritising her wellbeing and her body before taking on roles that will require a huge transformation.

The Fast X actress, 48, sat down in an interview with Allure in which she touched up on how some roles have required her to massively change her physical appearance and how she still feels the impact from it.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” Theron told Allure.

“When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight.”

Theron went on to receive the best actress Academy Award for the 2003 role in which she starred opposite Christina Ricci.

The actress went on to add that such drastic transformations are no longer easier to keep up with as one grows older. In 2018, Theron went through another weight gain of 50 pounds which she seems to have regrets over.

“Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”

She added that while body positivity is embraced in today’s world, the weight gain had been “hard.”

“I’ve always found it so funny when I’ve gained weight for movies and then had to go onto a red carpet.”

She went on to share that her stylist Leslie Fremar would worry about dressing her. “And she’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh! How am I gonna dress you?’ It’s not something that you can just figure out last minute,” says Theron, pausing to explain their process. “She’s put a lot of blazers over open backs for me.”

Talking about current scenarios, Theron wishes that she had “25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow” as she does more action movies now.

She then added light-heartedly, “Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet. It’s all those very real moments.”