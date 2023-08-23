What you should know about new era of air pollution?

Wildfire smoke obscures the view of the skyline on June 29, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. — AFP



Several parts of the globe are battling deadly wildfires that have caused authorities to scramble all their resources to contain the blaze, sparking mass evacuation from the cities, including Quebec, British Columbia, Hawaii and the Spanish Island of Tenerife, among others.

In the US, wildfire smoke originating from Canada turned the sky over the city orange this summer as extraordinary wildfires burnt structures and acres of land to ashes.

Fire damage is seen from US President Joe Biden's motorcade in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 21, 2023. — AFP

It has not only triggered severe kind of air pollution, forcing the air quality to hit new lows, but it also impacted human health. Here is what you need to know about the pollution caused by these fires.

Dangerous particulate matter

One of the defining aspects of smoke from wildfires is "particulate matter" — toxins that, in their numbers, can make smoke visible.

Rebecca Hornbrook, an atmospheric chemist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, who conducted her research on the matter told AFP: "Particulate matter of 2.5-micron diameter, PM2.5, is particularly dangerous for human health and emitted in really large quantities."

Wildfire smoke obscures the view of the skyline on June 29, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. — AFP

"Typically if you are downwind of a wildfire, that's the thing that's causing the majority of the darkening of the sky and the lack of visibility," she said, such as the shrouded skies seen in New York as a result of fires hundreds of miles away in Quebec earlier this year.

PM2.5 penetrates deep inside the lungs and potentially even the bloodstream.

The average American had already been exposed to 450 micrograms of smoke per cubic meter by early July, worse than the entirety of the years from 2006-2022, economist Marshall Burke at Stanford posted on X recently.

Also of concern are invisible substances known as volatile organic compounds such as butane and benzene. These cause eye and throat irritation, while some are known carcinogens.

Wildfire smoke covers the Ferris wheel on Navy Pier on June 28, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. — AFP

When VOCs mix with nitrogen oxides — which are produced by wildfires but also are abundant in urban areas from burning fossil fuels — they help form ozone which can exacerbate coughing, asthma, sore throat and difficulty breathing.

Lacking knowledge

Automobile ownership exploded after World War II, and in the decades since scientists have gained insights on how it impacts humans — from the onset of asthma in childhood to increased risk of heart attacks and even dementia later on in life.

"That breadth of knowledge is lacking for wildfire smoke," explained Christopher Carlsten, director of the Air Pollution Exposure Laboratory at the University of British Columbia.

A jogger runs along the shoreline of Lake Michigan with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires in the background, on June 27, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. — AFP

Based on the two dozen studies published "there seems to be a greater proportion of respiratory versus cardiovascular effects of smoke as compared to traffic pollution," he told AFP.

The reason might be that nitric oxide is more prominent in traffic pollution.

Carlsten's lab has begun conducting human experiments with wood smoke to gain more clarity.

Carlsten, who is also a physician, said: "Medical interventions exist, including inhaled steroids, non-steroid inflammatories, and air filters — but research is urgently needed to know how best to use them."

Climate action more than necessary

Joshua Wertzel, chair of the American Psychiatric Association's committee on climate change in mental health, told AFP: "The warming planet also impacts our psychological well-being in myriad ways. One response is distress, anger, grief, and anxiety, in the face of the natural disasters they expect to come, with these rates far higher in younger people than older."

Another is mental "acclimatisation," a byproduct of evolution that helps us cope with new stressors, but if we're not careful can inure us to dangers, much like the proverbial frog in boiling water.

Chicago's skyline is seen from the 360 Chicago Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketing the city, on June 27, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. — AFP

For the Colorado-based Hornbrook what eastern North America experienced in 2023 is what the western side of the continent has already been dealing with for many years — and the global picture is only set to worsen given humanity's appetite for burning fossil fuels.

"While historic pollution regulations helped rein in emissions from cars and industry, climate action will be needed to tackle the wildfire scourge," she said.

"It gets frustrating knowing that we've been ringing the warning bell for years and years, and we're now seeing what we've been warning about," she said.

She also added that there was still hope. "Maybe now people are actually starting to notice and we'll see some change," she remarked.