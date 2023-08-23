Britney Spears' 'Worst Day' recalled by Melissa Joan Hart amid 'Sabrina' controversy

Melissa Joan Hart's shocking revelation: 'Sabrina' threatened to fire her over 'Maxim' photos.

Melissa Joan Hart in The Pod Meets World podcast, opened up about a challenging chapter in her career.



Melissa Joan Hart recounted how her decision to pose for Maxim magazine in 1999 had nearly catastrophic consequences, jeopardizing her role on the hit TV show, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Melissa Joan Hart and Britney Spears posed for a photo at an event where Spears performed her hit You Drive Me Crazy for the film's soundtrack.

She added, "Nothing came of it. But of course, in the moment, I didn't know what was going on."



Hart, who was attending the premiere of her movie Drive Me Crazy at the time, received a phone call from her lawyer that she described as the "worst day of my life."

She recollected the startling conversation, saying, "My lawyer shows up and goes, You did a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?"

Hart admitted to the shoot, to which her lawyer delivered a bombshell.

"They're like, Well, you're being sued and fired from your show. So don't talk to the press. Don't do anything."

Hart recounted how she fielded another phone call, this time from her mother and her producer.

They had caught wind of the brewing controversy and began to question her about the situation.

In the wake of these unfortunate developments, Hart revealed that the movie producers "flipped out" and decided to part ways with her. The situation left her in tears and bewildered by the rapid unraveling of her career.



