Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis Names Baby On A Typo

Bruce Willis’ daughter’s baby is named after a typo.



Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas came up with the name for their child in a rather unusual way.

“We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo,” Willis revealed in an interview with People magazine.

“Her dad and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta,” she said, adding that she agreed to it right away.

She was worried about the name even though they had decided on it "quite early" in her pregnancy.

“I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn’t work,” Willis said. “But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl.”

The actor continued by stating that the name was appealing because it "had a lot of versatility."

“If she doesn’t feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta. She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants,” she added.

On April 18, Willis and Thomas gave birth at home to Louetta.

“You are pure magic,” the parents announced in a joint Instagram post. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Willis' parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, are proud grandparents for the first time with Louetta.