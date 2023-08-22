WATCH: BRICS summit begins without Putin as Russia-Ukraine war rages on





BRICS leaders Tuesday converged in South Africa as the coalition of significant emerging economies looks to exert its influence to counterbalance the Western hegemony in international affairs.



The BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — represent a quarter of the global economy, and interest in joining the club has surged ahead of its three-day summit in Johannesburg.

Security was bolstered across the city where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted China's President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and some 50 other leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine and will not attend in person, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent on his behalf, reported AFP.

Xi, whose country is the most powerful BRICS member, met with Ramaphosa ahead of the summit on just his second international trip of the year.

"Now as friends and BRICS partners, we stand together in our shared objective and quest for a better and more egalitarian world that frees the potential of all the people in the world," said Ramaphosa in Pretoria at the opening of Xi's state visit.

"Today, standing at a new historical starting point, inheriting friendship, deepening cooperation, and strengthening coordination are the common aspirations of the two countries, and are also the important tasks entrusted to us by the times," said Xi.