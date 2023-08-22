China coal mine explosion claims 11 lives in Shanxi province

A coal mine explosion killed 11 people in Shanxi province in northern China, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.
CCTV reported that out of the 90 people in the mine at the time of the blast on Monday evening, two "died after resuscitation efforts failed" and another nine "trapped underground have been found, and none of them have any vital signs".
More to follow...
Businesswoman says she feels really vulnerable now as the scammer now has her address, he’s had a lot of my money...
US Navy has steadily increased its presence in seas of the Middle East in the past months
"I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends", says Cheem's...
" has no remorse", the UK judge says about Lucy Letby
Earthquake was measured at a depth of 60.6 kilometres
“But that doesn’t mean it didn’t occur," says former US vice president