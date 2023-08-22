 
Tuesday August 22, 2023
China coal mine explosion claims 11 lives in Shanxi province

90 people were inside the coal mine at the time of the explosion

By Web Desk
August 22, 2023
Rescuers carry a victim at the site of a coal mine explosion in China’s northern Shanxi province in 2019. — AFP/File
A coal mine explosion killed 11 people in Shanxi province in northern China, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

CCTV reported that out of the 90 people in the mine at the time of the blast on Monday evening, two "died after resuscitation efforts failed" and another nine "trapped underground have been found, and none of them have any vital signs".

More to follow...