Andy Cohen's hangout features Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and surprise guest

Andy Cohen's epic celebrity gathering: Hangout with Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Andy Cohen, the beloved TV personality, recently found himself in the company of some remarkable friends, and it turns out they have more in common than meets the eye.

Last week, the 55-year-old host of Watch What Happens Live took to Instagram to shared a snapshot of a memorable get-together in the Hamptons.



In the photo, Cohen is seen beaming alongside music sensations Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and Jon Bon Jovi.

The quartet appeared to be enjoying some quality downtime, and their smiles spoke volumes about the camaraderie in the group.

Cohen, known for his wit and humor, couldn't resist adding a playful caption to the picture.

"One of these things is not like the other!" he quipped, acknowledging the iconic status of his guests.

This unique rendezvous came just ahead of a special performance by Sheeran at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amangansett, New York, where many famous faces, including John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi, gathered to witness the magic.

In the podcast episode, Cohen and Sheeran delved into the singer's future plans, including an eagerly anticipated album called Autumn and the possibility of re-recording one of his Taylor Swift collaborations, End Game, for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).



