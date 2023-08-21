Meghan Markle's Suits boss squashes fans' dreams of potential reboot

Aaron Korsh, who created Meghan Markle-starrer hit US sitcom Suits, has broken his silence about a possible return of the show as it reaches new streaming highs.



Korsh has seemingly shattered fans' dreams of a potential reboot or comeback of the show and its beloved characters, answering questions about the show's future on X, formerly known as Twitter.



On Sunday, he declared: "Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works."

He explained: "Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…"



The Netflix series, which first premiered in 2011 came to an end in 2019, has reached new highs four years later on the streaming service amid speculations of the show's return and Meghan's new project with the same network.



Reacting to the news, one fan argued: "I personally would prefer no reboot/anything. The show ended where it needed to & I am very satisfied with it. Too often finales/last seasons sink what was a great series, but Suits was wonderful and wrapped up everything beautifully. And very few reboots ever really work."