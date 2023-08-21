VIDEO: Chinese landlord gives urgent eviction notice to 'trashiest tenant ever'

When someone works hard to buy or build a home to rent out to others, they eventually hunt for tenants who can take care of their home. However, one person in China wasn't fortunate enough to do so and ended up with a tenant who turned out to be any landlord's nightmare.



Xie, a landlord from Qingdao in China's Shandong Province, was shocked to find a tenant who had not been cleaning her apartment for over a year and reportedly claims that she is the "trashiest" he has ever encountered.

A video filmed by Xie on August 10 shows a female tenant, unnamed, playing on her phone while another woman clears trash from her apartment, which was so high it reached the windows, the New York Post reported.

She even slept in the same tiny spot she was sitting in the video.

Xie experienced the worst garbage smell he had ever encountered, causing him to feel as if he was going to vomit. The trash was even worse than depicted in the video, and he cleaned up some before the grime scene was filmed.



It took them five hours to make the apartment squeaky clean.



As the tenant had not shown much interest in taking care of the apartment, Xie gave her a few days to find a new place to live and some monetary compensation.

Although it may seem like an unusual occurrence, hoarding trash is simply one of many horrifying tales of filthy life.

Last year, when evicting one of his trash-collecting tenants in the UK, a landlord was horrified to discover snakes, scorpions, and tarantulas amid the "horrific" collection of trash.

According to reports, another tenant in the UK buried his property under 600 beer cans and a person-sized amount of faeces.

A couple was thrilled to move into their new dream home, but they were dismayed to find that the previous renter had left them some housewarming gifts when they got there.

The previous tenant also left a pile of soiled knickers in addition to a mountain of dishes and toilet paper in the sink and the bathroom.