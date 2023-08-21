Ezra Miller's surprise appearance at Matisyahu's concert sparks cosmetic speculation

Ezra Miller made a remarkable appearance on August 18th, showcasing his percussion and drumming skills during Matisyahu's concert at Raonake Island Festival Park.
Another picture of him was captured wearing yellow shirt and black shorts while performing at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, as part of the Matisyahu and Special Sauce Summer Tour.
However, while Miller's musical talents shone, fans couldn't help but turn their attention to other aspects of his appearance.
Eagle-eyed fans swiftly called out a perceived change in Miller's hairstyle and raised suspicions of possible Botox surgery.
One fan candidly questioned the actor's legal status, stating, "Doesn't Miller have pending cases and charges in multiple states? How is he on-stage anywhere? Is he on something? What's with his hair and face?"
Reggae artist Matisyahu took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the enthusiastic fans who attended his concert.
In his caption, he wrote, "Having such a wonderful time out here with all of you! Thank you for making these nights so special."
Alongside these words of thanks, Matisyahu shared a snapshot capturing Ezra Miller in action, playing the drums with his distinctive shoulder-length hair and clad in a black t-shirt.
