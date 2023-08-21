How much coffee you should drink?

A person can be seen holding a cup of coffee with pouring some milk into the coffee on August 8, 2023, in Bunos Aeris Argentine. — AFP

Coffee is an energy booster as people also intake extra cups while working and multiple researches have also underlined benefits of it such as decreased cancer risk, cardiovascular diseases, and Type 2 diabetes.



However, studies have also revealed that if it is consumed heavily, it may result in a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and dementia.

So the question arises, how much coffee should you drink?

Evidence suggests that normal intake is not bad for health, but it should not be consumed for health benefits, according to an NBC News report which quoted a member of the American Society for Nutrition, Tricia Psota as saying.

"I would never recommend that individuals who don't consume caffeinated beverages start incorporating them into their day for any reason," Psota said.

How much coffee is bad?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, it should be at 400 milligrams daily, or around four or five 8-ounce cups.

It further said that people would not feel the effects of caffeine such as erratic heartbeat, or vomiting, unless they drink about 12 cups a day.

But 400 milligrams can sometimes come with undesirable side effects, including anxiety and trouble sleeping, Psota said.

She also underlined that bodies have different tolerance levels as the body can't tolerate more than one or two cups a day. "So I definitely stay below that FDA recommendation," she said.

She recommended 200 milligrams for pregnant or breastfeeding people because the caffeine can pass on to the infant through breast milk.

Research revealed that during pregnancy, caffeine can lead to lower birth weights among newborns, and another 2021 study found that those whose intake was moderate during pregnancy were at lower risk for gestational diabetes.

Coffee can also risk to those who are diabetic or have cardiovascular disease if has added sugar or cream, said Nikki Cota, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

When to stop drinking coffee?



A spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Jessica Sylvester, said: Some people might feel coffee’s negative side effects as they age, as the body's ability to tolerate certain chemicals and foods evolves over time.

"Within those milligrams or cup of coffee recommendations, if you start feeling overly tired and the caffeine is not helping, then you’ve got to stop," Sylvester said, adding that "if your heart starts beating incredibly fast, you’ve got to stop. It’s different for each person."

Dr David Buchholz, a pediatrician at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said no amount of caffeine is healthy for adolescents, however, brands have increasingly marketed caffeinated energy drinks to children.

Buchholz said he wouldn't recommend more than 100 milligrams a day, or about one 8-ounce cup of coffee, for teenagers.