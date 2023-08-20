Michael Cera On Landing Role Of Allan in ‘Barbie’

Michael Cera is talking about his role in Barbie.



One of the most notable performances of Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie was Michael Cera as the one and only Allan.

The former cast member of Arrested Development is talking openly about how he earned the role opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“It was a kind of very last-minute casting,” Cera revealed in an interview with GQ before the actors strike.

“My manager got a call checking on my availability for it, and he called me and he said, ‘I got a call about this movie. It’s the Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig’s directing it, and it’s filming in London for four months or something, so I told them you probably wouldn’t want to do it because you probably don’t want to go to London.'”

Cera added, “I was like, ‘What! What do you mean? Call them back!’ He didn’t like blow it or anything, but he’s like, ‘I managed their expectations that you might not want to do it.’ I was like, ‘How can I not do it? I need to do it!’”

Cera obtained Gerwig's email through a mutual friend and sent her a message asking if he could be in the movie, not wanting to miss out on the chance to star in it.

“And she was like, ‘Let’s get on a Zoom right now. Here’s a Zoom link, I’ll be on there for the next hour,'” Cera recalled.

“So she was just hanging out on the Zoom, she’s just like, ‘Just click that link whenever you’re ready.’ And then we talked about it, and it just all happened really fast from there.”

As a companion to the Ken doll, Mattel developed the Allan doll in 1964. He was promoted as Ken's pal who could wear all of Ken's clothing.

Later, in the early 1990s, Allan would reappear under the names Alan and as the groom for Barbie's pal Midge.

Early in the new millennium, Alan appeared in the Barbie Happy Family line alongside his expectant wife Midge.