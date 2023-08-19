FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden beat hosts Australia to secure second straight bronze

Sweden players celebrate scoring their second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup third-place play-off football match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 19, 2023.—AFP

Sweden beat Australia to claim the third spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 as Kosovare Asllani scores a remarkable second-half goal.

The thrilling encounter resulted in a 2-0 win as Sweden clinched bronze for the second consecutive Women's World Cup.

Asllani fired a precision shot from the outer reaches of the penalty area, effectively sealing the win for her team. This goal and Fridolina Rolfo's earlier first-half penalty conversion propelled them to the bronze medal.

Although co-hosts Australia lost the game, their fourth-place finish remains an incredible accomplishment in a nation where football competes with other prominent sports. Their semifinal against England became the most-watched television event in Australian history, drawing a staggering 11.15 million viewers.

The Aussies also became the first hosts since the 2003 Women's World Cup in the United States to reach the semi-finals.

Sweden's dominance was evident throughout the match, exemplified by Rolfo's precision penalty kick that broke the deadlock. Asllani's clinching goal showcased her finesse and tactical acumen, propelling Sweden to secure the bronze medal.

While this Women's World Cup showcased Sweden's resilience and Australia's remarkable journey, the tournament's conclusion remains a testament to the dedication and skill of these women athletes, leaving an indelible mark on the world of women's football.