Britney Spears addresses ‘pain’ after Sam Asghari’s divorce for first time

Britney Spears has spoken out following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

On Friday, the 41-year-old pop star posted a message on Instagram regarding their imminent divorce: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” the singer continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

She added: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"



Spears ended the post noting how she will be "as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

People magazine confirms the singer and Asghari, 29, divorced on Wednesday after 14 months of marriage, with the actor filed for divorce the same day.

The couple got engaged in September 2021 and married on June 9, 2022 after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.