Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts new teaser, sets release date

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set for release later this year

A brand-new teaser for the anticipated series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been released.

Disney+ released the trailer on Friday, Aug. 19, right on time – it is also the birthday of the fictional eponymous character.

According to the announcement, the series is set to premiere with two episodes on Dec. 20, 2023, on the streaming platform, followed by new episodes weekly.

Based on the best-selling book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians “tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

“With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus,” reported via Deadline.

Season 1 of the show will follow the contents of book one from the titular series, The Lightning Thief, which centers on 12-year-old Percy learning about his newly-discovered abilities and powers as a demigod.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the late Lance Reddick, Charlie Bushnell, Toby Stephens, Megan Mullally, Jay Duplass, Dior Goodjohn, Jason Mantzoukas, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Morton, Timm Sharp, and Timothy Omundson are among the cast of the fantasy drama.

Check out the teaser below.



