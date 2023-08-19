Sofia Vergara living her life to the ‘fullest’ after splitting from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is living her life to the fullest after splitting from Joe Manganiello.

The America's Got Talent judge has been getting support from her close pals amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello, 46.

The actress, 51 kept it casual as she joined friends for some retail therapy on Thursday.

Sofia stepped out in a bright yellow crop top and a loose fitting pair of cargo jeans with an elastic waist for her shopping trip in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

The Modern Family star ditches high heels over white sneakers.

Sofia shared some photos from inside the high end shop on social media.

'Family y friends' she wrote next to a photo carousel that included confidants Margarita Heilbron, Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres, Alejandro Asen, her son Manolo and her niece, Claudia Vergara.

The posting got more than 80 thousands likes, as fans showed their continued support for the Hot Pursuit star and producer as she goes through her divorce.

Sofia and her soon-to-be ex announced they were going their separate ways a month ago after seven years of marriage.

The multi-talented actress and entrepreneur recently launched her own line of sun care products.