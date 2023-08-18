Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shares gorgeous snaps from Californian babymoon

Bonnie Wright, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the hit movie franchise Harry Potter, previously revealed she is expecting her first baby with her husband Andrew Lococo.

And as she awaits the arrival of her baby Bonnie has shared her gorgeous snaps from her babymoon with her husband as the two escaped for their final holiday just the two of them.

Taking to Instagram to share a compilation video of the holiday on Thursday, the 32-year-old looked radiant as she displayed her growing bump.

The couple had jetted off to the gorgeous Hotel Joaquin private Laguna Beach hotel in Southern California, where they married in 2022.

The actress revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo back in April.

In a post cradling her new bump the couple, who wed in March 2022, gushed that they 'couldn't wait to meet' their baby later this year as they posed on a gorgeous hill with spectacular views.

Bonnie showcased her bump as she stood in the bathroom mirror in a black bikini and bright orange bucket hat.

She captioned the post: 'Our last quiet holiday as just two no better place to spent it than where we stayed with our friends and family for our wedding weekend. Thanks @hoteljoaquin for inviting us on a babymoon.'

Bonnie looked incredibly relaxed as she soaked up the California sun, sharing footage of her relaxing by the pool, unwinding with a record and indulging in delicious healthy breakfasts.

Fans were quick to send their love as one wrote 'I'm not crying you are' and another commented 'You look amazing!'

A Harry Potter fan joked: 'If it's a boy, call him Harry or Fred, George, Ron, please, and if it's a girl, call him Ginny or molly.'