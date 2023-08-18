King Charles vs James Hewitt: Photo proves who is Prince Harry's real father

Prince Harry's father has long debated to be either King Charles or James Hewitt

It is no secret that Prince Harry’s childhood was marred by claims that he was a by-product of an affair however, a rare unearthed photo has seemingly put those rumours to rest.

A post shared by the Royal Collection Trust revealed a photo of a very young King Charles who grabbed royal watchers’ attention over his striking similarity to his youngest son Prince Harry.

The photo, which marked King Charles’s first Trooping the Colour, was dated for 1951.

The current monarch could be seen perched in a carriage with his late grandmother, the Queen Mother, as well as his aunt Princess Margaret.

His late mother Queen Elizabeth II had taken a salute in place of King George VI, who at the time was not well.





Comments flocked to the post as many pointed out the similarities between the two royals.

"Spitting image of Harry," one user commented.

"I thought the same!" a second agreed to the notion.

"He looks like Prince Harry," a third added.

If referenced to an old photo of Prince Harry, the then 18-month-old could be seen donning a similar style that his father wore while also sharing strikingly similar features.

This development has seemingly seen royal watchers agree that talks about Prince Harry’s father not being King Charles no longer held merit.

For the unversed, Prince Harry’s long rumoured father was said to be James Hewitt, a cavalry officer who met Princess Diana in 1986 at a party.

The pair famously got along very well with Princess Diana’s protection officer Ken Wharfe mentioning the pair’s interaction in his book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret.

"Their first conversation felt natural, she said, and it was this that sparked her attraction. As she put it, they got along famously," he wrote.

"He told her he was a riding instructor and, when she confessed she was afraid of horses, offered to help her overcome her fear."

“Hewitt, a natural womaniser, gave her the attention and affection she relished, and then the passion she yearned for," he wrote.

"The pair usually met at an old cottage in Devon belonging to Shirley, Hewitt’s mother, where the creaking bedroom floorboards told the story more loudly than any confession."

Their affair was later confirmed in Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama interview when she openly confessed her feelings for him.

"Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down," she said at the time.

As a result of their romance, Prince Harry’s birth often cast doubt over the identity of his father.

While Hewitt categorically denied the claims, talks over the truth of Prince Harry's father continued to be a subject of controversy.