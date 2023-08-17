Breaking: Britney Spears' family share two cents about singer’s shocking split

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly parted ways after an ugly argument fueled by allegations of infidelity.

In between the shocking news Britneys' family has reportedly shared their concern for the singer that she has no support system in place following her split from her husband Sam Asghari.

The singer, 41, and the actor, 29, wed in June 2022 after five years of dating and it's been claimed that he recently confronted her over cheating allegations.

Asghari officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing 'irreconcilable differences' and listing July 28, 2023, as the date of separation, as first reported by TMZ.

The publication are now claiming he is 'fully out of her life' and the star's family are concerned she no longer has anyone to turn to.

Britney is apparently once again estranged from her whole family after previously patching things up earlier this year. However TMZ reports that things have 'soured' again and they are no longer on speaking terms.

Britney is currently not speaking to her father and has no friends around her. Her children Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, have moved to Hawaii.

A source told the outlet: 'She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff. We're told her mom and other family members are very worried.'

According to TMZ, while under her conservatorship, Britney had doctors and specialists to make sure she was doing okay day-to-day, but after it was removed she no longer has that support.

Britney, who was last pictured with Sam in June, has yet to comment on the divorce news but she did break her silence by sharing a bizarre Instagram post about vowing to buy a horse 'soon.'



