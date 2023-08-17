Xbox 360's online store to shut down next year as Microsoft shifts focus

Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games character.—Twitter/file

Microsoft has announced to shut down its online store and marketplace for the Xbox 360 console, emphasising advancing its latest console offerings and the subscription-based Game Pass service.

The Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace are slated for closure on July 29, 2024, marking the end of an era for gamers who have been engaging with the console's digital marketplace.

Gamers who continue to use the Xbox 360 console will encounter a notable change as they will no longer be able to purchase and download new games through the online store.

However, Microsoft has extended an allowance for users to continue playing their previously purchased Xbox 360 games, along with older titles that remain compatible with the console.

Microsoft's decision to discontinue the Xbox 360's online presence underscores the significant technological transformations that have occurred since the console's initial launch in 2005.

The gaming landscape has evolved, player expectations have evolved, and Microsoft is steadfast in its commitment to establishing the Xbox Series X|S as the premier platform for present and future gaming experiences.

The Xbox 360 console holds a distinguished position in the history of gaming, boasting remarkable sales figures and competing head-to-head with Sony's PlayStation 3.

Microsoft successfully sold approximately 84 million units of the Xbox 360 by 2014, until sales reporting ceased with the advent of the successor, Xbox One.

Furthermore, as part of this transition, Microsoft will also remove the Movies & TV app from the older console, further aligning with its strategic direction and next-generation priorities.

This announcement coincides with Microsoft's broader strategy of steering its gaming ecosystem toward new horizons, epitomized by the introduction of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in 2017.

This subscription-based offering has gained substantial traction, providing gamers with access to an extensive library of games across both consoles and Windows platforms.