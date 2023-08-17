Danniella Westbrook appears DOWNCAST as she leaves court

Danniella Westbrook appeared in low spirits and deep thoughts as she left the courthouse in Spain after being accused of stealing petrol.

It comes after the actress, 49, revealed she was quizzed by six police officers as she landed in Ibiza last week over an old unresolved offence.

Danniella was arrested by police in 2018 and detained for 14 hours over a driving offence before being convicted of fraud for failing to pay for 37 euros of petrol.

The former EastEnders star said she was taken to a room within minutes of arriving in the country and confronted by the gun-wielding officers.

At the time, Daniella agreed to attend a court hearing the following week to address the historic accusation.

Following the hearing this week, Danniella was seen looking downcast as she left the building before taking a seat on the pavement.

Disheartened Danniella held her head in her hands as she sat with her knees up in the air while leaning against the courthouse wall.

Danniella's arrival in court comes after she failed to pay for the petrol put into her hire care at a motorway stop during her last time in the country five years ago.

However, as the situation was never properly resolved, she was confronted by police and told to attend a hearing.

Danniella told the Mirror she is concerned she may now have a 3,500 euro bill to pay due to the interest of the original fine.

She told The Mirror: 'I landed in Ibiza and everybody went through passport control and when I put my passport in it [said] 'stop, wait for assistance' so I thought there was something wrong with my passport or whatever – them electronic things are always rubbish.