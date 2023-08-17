Manchester City secure UEFA Super Cup win vs Sevilla in nail-biting penalty shootout. The Telegraph

Manchester City secured their inaugural UEFA Super Cup victory in a dramatic fashion on Wednesday, prevailing 5-4 in a penalty shootout against Sevilla following a 1-1 draw in Athens.

Youssef En-Nesyri's commanding header in the first half propelled Sevilla into the lead, setting a challenging tone for City. Despite their struggle to find their rhythm in the scorching Greek capital, City managed to level the game with Cole Palmer's header, eventually forcing the clash into a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Pep Guardiola had expressed concerns about his team's limited preparation for the new season, and those concerns were evident as City battled the intense heat. This was further compounded by the absence of key creative players Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva due to injury and illness. With De Bruyne sidelined for four months due to a severe hamstring injury, City found themselves lacking the firepower previously provided by Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.



Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian international from West Ham, has been linked to a potential move to City's Etihad Stadium. The team's performance in this match could potentially serve as evidence for the need to strengthen their squad before the transfer market concludes.

Sevilla, despite a disappointing start to their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 home defeat against Valencia, rose to the occasion once again, echoing their previous success in lifting the Europa League title despite a middling league finish last season.

The goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who is expected to depart for Saudi side Al Hilal, made crucial saves throughout the match, thwarting City's efforts. While En-Nesyri missed key chances, City's academy graduate Cole Palmer seized the opportunity to shine, showcasing his potential with important goals.

City's pursuit of a win within regulation time was marked by close calls, including an effort from Dutchman Nathan Ake that was narrowly tipped over by Bounou. In the end, the shootout saw City emerge victorious, with players such as Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish, and Kyle Walker confidently converting their penalties.