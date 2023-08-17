Bomb threat prompts evacuation and road closures at Atlanta's Jewish Federation Complex

The Breman Museum. roughdraftatlanta.com

MIDTOWN ATLANTA: Atlanta Police are currently investigating a bomb threat that targeted the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta complex and the Breman Museum.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 1440 Spring Street, has led to the evacuation of the buildings and the closure of Spring Street between 19th and 17th Streets.

The bomb threat, received via phone shortly before 3pm, prompted swift action from law enforcement. Both the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and the Breman Museum, situated at the mentioned address, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Spring Street, a key artery in Midtown, has been closed as officers work to thoroughly investigate the situation. An official spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed this development just after 4:30pm.

The incident's ripple effect has also impacted the Savannah College of Art & Design, located nearby, as the street closures have disrupted normal operations on its Atlanta campus.

Although the exact number of individuals inside the evacuated buildings remains unknown, authorities have prioritised ensuring public safety. The location of the incident is adjacent to the site of a 1958 bombing of the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation Temple.

As investigations continue, authorities are striving to ease tensions and ensure the security of the area. The swift response and coordinated efforts highlight the commitment of law enforcement to safeguarding the community during potential threats.