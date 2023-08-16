RM confirms BTS reunion, asks ARMY to treat solo projects 'like a vacation'

Left to right: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J Hope

RM is all about reassuring BTS fans against their fears of permanent disbandment.

After the South Korean boyband announced a hiatus during the 10-year anniversary last year, local and international fans have been having flashbacks of One Direction’s 18-month hiatus that has been going on since 2016.

During a Weverse live stream over the weekend, the Awakening rapper assumed the role of a true leader and assured fans about BTS’ fate amid a string of solo releases and the band members’ back-to-back military enlistments.

“I hope our songs and solo projects could be another reminder to you guys of how important ARMY was, has been, and will be in our lives at the same time,” he said after listening to the ARMY-created tribute song Love Letters.

“I hope that it is a reminder that spring will come again. Please continue to keep BTS alive in your hearts, in this moment and perhaps throughout your entire life,” he continued.

Kim Namjoon went on to acknowledge the members’ recent activities, noting that they are considering their solo projects “like a vacation.”

“To get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY. All the solo [activities] is just a journey,” he said. “But it is a very important journey for Chapter 2. But it’s a journey to get back home safe.”

“Eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025… [we will] be back for sure. We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025,” the rapper affirmed.