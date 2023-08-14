Barbie sequel in the works following film's record-breaking success: Report

Barbie sequel in the works

Mattel is reportedly working on a sequel to Barbie following its unprecedented success at the box office.

Since its release on July 21, the Margot Robbie-starrer has raked in over $1 billion at the box office, leaving behind Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and the latest installment of Mission Impossible starring Tom Cruise.

According to The Sun, an insider revealed that Mattel has contacted the crew who worked on the fantasy comedy film to discuss their contract deals for a follow-up film.

Plot details and more are being kept under wraps, considering the sequel is in its very early stages.

“Crew who worked on the Barbie film have been contacted to discuss working on the follow-up,” the source told the outlet. “It is very early days, but it’s become apparent that bosses want the same crew for the sequel as they did for the first.”

“Emails have been sent but firmer details have to be finalized,” they added.

It’s unclear whether Robbie and the rest of the Barbie cast will return for the sequel. Greta Gerwig, who became the first female director to have a film hit the $1 billion mark, has not been confirmed to return.

Prior to the sequel talks, Gerwig expressed her desire to return to the Barbieland in an interview with People Magazine, hoping the film “is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies.”

“There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful,” Gerwig told the publication. “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”