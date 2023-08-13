Holly Willoughby promotes her luxury brand amid massive pay bump

Holly Willoughby is celebrating her luxury brand amid news of her massive pay bump with This Morning after her contract with ITV got revamped.

The most favourite tv host who is currently on her annual summer break but set for a huge pay rise on her ITV return took to Instagram to promote her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon on Saturday.

The presenter, 42, posed in a floor-length floral gown as she shared a snap of her posing in a field of grass to promote her perfume for the brand.

The star looked gorgeous as she held up the new product and gazed into the distance.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'As Elizabeth Taylor said… "The beauty of fragrance is that it speaks to your heart...and hopefully, someone else's."

'(Borrowed from) The Wild, My signature scent from wyldemoon moon comes from my heart to yours… link on story #ad #adandownbrand'.

It comes after it was revealed that Holly 'is poised for a bumper new pay deal with ITV' when she returns to a rejigged This Morning on September 4.

The presenter is currently on her summer break, with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle currently taking care of hosting duties during her absence.

But it's understood she's in line for a £300,000 pay rise, with her yearly salary - an estimated £700,000 - boosted to £1million when she returns to a rotating stable of presenters.

For the unversed Welsh presenter Steve Jones is also expected to join the team over the summer as ITV endeavour to move on from the abrupt departure of Holly's long-term co-host Phillip Schofield.