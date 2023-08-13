Arab Club Champions Cup final: Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after Al-Nassr’s first victory

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup final. —Twitter/@Cristiano

Al-Nassr’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo was over the moon after Al-Nassr won its first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday.

The star footballer expressed his gratitude on microblogging website X, previously known as Twitter, saying: “Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time!”

“Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!” he added.

The team clinched the title in extra-time after scoring 2-1 over Saudi side Al-Hilal.

During the first half of the match, Al-Nassr had chances to score however, the chances were denied by goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

The first goal was scored six minutes into the second half when Malcom of Al-Hilal crossed the ball to Michael who scored with a header.

Ronaldo then equalised the score in the 74th minute when he got a low cross from Sultan Al-Ghannam.

He then scored another goal in the first half of extra-time on a ricochet off the crossbar.

The Arab Club Champions Cup is played by top Arab clubs which include teams from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Morocco, Qatar, Algeria and Tunisia.