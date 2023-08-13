Joe Manganiello wears serious expression in first outing amid Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello wore a serious expression as he was spotted for the first time since announcing divorce from wife of seven years, Sofia Vergara.

In images obtained by People Magazine, the Magic Mike XXL actor, 46, stepped out in Los Angeles while carrying the former couple’s dog Bubbles on Saturday.

Manganiello was dressed in a Pittsburgh vest with bandana-patterned shorts and white sneakers, and his wedding band evidently gone.

The Spider-Man actor had not been publicly seen since their divorce filing.

The exes announced their divorce on July 18, telling Page Six that they have made the “difficult decision” to split. In the divorce filing, the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” for the break up.

The pair had a prenuptial agreement in place before Manganiello filed for divorce. Their shared assets and debts will be divided based on the “the terms of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement” and their prenup will determine spousal support.

Per the filing, the Modern Family actress, 51, has allowed the True Blood actor o keep their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, Vergara is “sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway.” Moreover, the insider noted that “there is no drama” between the former couple.

While the exes have not announced the reason for the split a source told Page Six that their marriage ended in part because they disagreed on the topic of children.

The Colombian actress shares son Manolo, 31, with first husband Joe Gonzalez, while Manganiello has no children yet.