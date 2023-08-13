US returns stolen ancient artefacts to Italy. Italian Cultural Ministry

More than 250 ancient artefacts have been handed back to Italy by the United States following a revelation that they were stolen.

Italy's art police unit uncovered that these treasures had been unlawfully acquired and then sold to US museums and private collectors during the 1990s.

The collection of culturally significant items encompasses precious pots, paintings, sculptures, and mosaics, with some dating back an astonishing 3,000 years. The range of historical periods covered is vast, including the Villanovan age, Etruscan civilization, Magna Graecia, and Imperial Rome.

The artefacts were pilfered in the 1990s and subsequently trafficked through a web of dealers. Interestingly, certain pieces are said to have been offered to the Menil Collection in Texas. The museum, however, disputes the claim, asserting that they were never part of their collection. Reportedly, the artefacts were presented to the museum as a gift, but the museum advised the donor to engage with Italy's culture ministry.

Italy's culture ministry has shared that the collection's proprietor voluntarily surrendered the items after realising their origins lay in illegal archaeological digs. Notably, 145 of the returned artefacts were associated with a bankruptcy case against English antiques dealer Robin Symes, known for his involvement in an illicit trading network.

Italy has long been active in its pursuit of looted antiques and artefacts, aiming to reclaim them from private collectors and museums. Last year, in September 2022, New York also repatriated stolen art valued at £16 million to Italy, which included an estimated £3 million marble head of the goddess Athena from 200 BC.

The latest restitution reinforces Italy's commitment to safeguarding its rich cultural heritage.