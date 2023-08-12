Report raises alarm over shocking uptick in suicides among elderly in US

A new report has sounded the alarm over a worrying increase in suicide deaths among the elderly population in the United States. Representational image by Unsplash

A new report has sounded the alarm over a worrying increase in suicide deaths among the elderly population in the United States as over 50,000 overaged Americans committed suicide in 2022.

The report, released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals a shocking rise of 8.1% in suicide deaths among adults aged 65 and older in just one year.

The numbers had been declining in the past, but this sudden uptick has experts concerned about the mental well-being of the elderly.

Dr Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General, highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue, stating that "mental health has become the defining public health and societal challenge of our time."

The report also brought to light a contrasting trend among younger age groups. Suicide deaths among those aged 10 to 24 saw a decline of 8.4% over the same time span. However, a different CDC study underlined a concerning overall trend, indicating a 62% increase in the suicide rate among this age group from 2007 to 2021.

The situation among teenagers, especially girls, is particularly distressing. A CDC survey discovered that approximately 1 in 3 high school girls in the US have seriously considered attempting suicide, with 57% reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Xavier Becerra, the Health and Human Services Secretary, expressed deep concern, stating, "One life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet, too many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness."

Experts are urging immediate action to address this pressing issue. "The troubling increase in suicides requires immediate action across our society to address the staggering loss of life," said Dr Debra Houry, the CDC's chief medical officer.

The report highlights the need for enhanced mental health resources and support, as well as a collective effort to reach out and provide assistance to those who may be struggling.