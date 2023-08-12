Kelsea Ballerini feels 'supported and seen' by Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini has all the support she needs in her life.



The Outer Banks actor attended the singer's fan event for the showing of her short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat in New York on August 10. Chase was wearing a plaid button-up over a white T-shirt and trousers, and Kelsea was decked up in a purple dress, red lip, and a high hairdo for the event.

When Kelsea Ballerini performed on Aug. 11, he was right there cheering her on.

"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," the 29-year-old said on the show, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Kelsea and Chase, 30, began communicating in December after she slipped into his direct message, as she disclosed on her explosive Call Her Daddy episode earlier this year.

The three-time Grammy nominee and the actor allegedly started dating in January. A few months later, at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, they made their red carpet-debut as a couple.

Since then, they've continued to let fans peek inside their relationship on social media and at her performances.

Following the conclusion of her divorce from Morgan Evans in October, Kelsea began dating Chase. After their nearly five-year marriage ended last August, both recording artists utilised their music to offer their perspectives on what happened. He has released his single Over For You and she has released her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.