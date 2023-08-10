Tennis ball color debate sparks surprising online confusion.—AFP

A recent poll conducted on X has brought to light a surprising phenomenon: a significant number of internet users are uncertain about the actual colour of tennis balls.

The results of the poll, conducted by a user on X, unveiled intriguing insights into this perplexing matter. Astonishingly, 43.2% of respondents believed that tennis balls are green, while 46.7% indicated they are yellow. Another 3.4% opted for an alternative answer, and 6.8% chose the "just show answer" option, suggesting an array of opinions on this seemingly straightforward question.

This incident underscores the vast scope of misconceptions that can circulate, leaving us astounded by the degree to which erroneous beliefs permeate a significant segment of the population. It's a testament to how easily misinformation can spread, even in the age of easily accessible information.

Reflecting on this poll, we are reminded of our conviction that the colour of a tennis ball was a universally understood fact. If someone had asked you about the colour of a tennis ball just, you would never consider the possibility of varying interpretations. Your immediate assumption would be that the inquiry was posed by someone with colourblindness, necessitating clarification that a tennis ball is unequivocally yellow.

Drawing attention to the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament adds an intriguing layer to this discourse. The event's matches play out on the vibrant green grass courts, providing a stark contrast to the distinct yellow hue of the tennis balls. This contrast reinforces the clarity with which the yellow balls stand out against the green backdrop.

Interestingly, the individuals who believed tennis balls to be green might be the same people who once famously perceived a black and blue dress as white and gold—a phenomenon that continues to bewilder many. This suggests that some individuals have difficulties discerning colours, a quirk that is both understandable and puzzling.

The notion that there might be individuals in my social circle who genuinely subscribe to the notion of green tennis balls is disconcerting. It's a scenario where blissful ignorance might, in fact, be preferable. Nonetheless, it's indisputable that labelling the object in the image below as green would be a perceptual mistake.