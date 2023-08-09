Lily Allen appears to be on good terms with Victoria Beckham: Deets inside

Lily Allen has finally held out an olive branch with Victoria Beckham 16 years after calling her “fame obsessed”.



In the photos shared by the former Spice Girls star on Instagram Story, the Elizabeth actress could be seen donning a draped sleeve pink satin dress worth $956 after she left the Duke of York Theatre in London’s West End on August 8.

Sharing a photo of Lily, Victoria wrote in the caption, “Love this look on you @lilyallen!! Kisses.”

Not only that, last month, the actress wore plunging red satin gown made by Victoria worth $1644, as the fashion designer called her “muse” on photo-sharing app.

For the unversed, Lily and Victoria were not in good terms as the former slammed the former musician for imposing negative influence on young people by “posing with costly handbags”.

“We are bombarded with fashion mags and gossip mags with rich pop stars and Victoria Beckhams with their new handbags and kids think that's the sort of life they should have,” said the actress on This Week in 2007.

Lily also called Victoria “fame obsessed” after she launched her fashion label in the same year.

The actress mentioned that she “just laugh when I see pictures of her in a magazine”.

“I think, ‘Victoria is not promoting anything and you don't need the money, so it's all about you being famous’. I don't understand the need to just be famous,” stated Lily.

Now, it seems that both have patched up and resolved their differences.