Megan Fox seeks to 'illuminate dark' via her upcoming book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox wishes to encourage her readers via her recently written book of poems titled, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the first collection of poems from the Jennifer's Body actor. The book will be released on November 7.



"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," Fox, 37, said in a statement. "I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," she added.

According to a press release from the book's publisher Simon & Schuster, this is the "powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time." Over 70 "heartbreaking and dark" poems that "showcase her wicked humour" are included in the anthology.



"Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year," it adds.

Fox spoke to InStyle in 2021 about being misunderstood throughout her career and frequently encountering harassment in Hollywood.

"I had to adopt a belief system that only I was going to take care of myself and be there for myself because I was constantly going to be outcast or rejected," she said at the time.

Eventually, though, "I had this incredible breakthrough," she recalled, "and I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn't. I hid because I was hurt."