Pakistan to go up against India with eyes on semi-finals

Pakistani players during a match against China, on August 7, 2023. — Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Pakistan will face India today (Wednesday) in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai.

The visiting team needs to avoid defeat in the match to qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand, India have already booked their spot in the last four.

Pakistan will also qualify for the semis if Japan isn’t able to beat China during the first match of the day. Meanwhile, Korea’s defeat against Malaysia will also favour Pakistan but qualification for the semis, in that case, could come down to goal difference especially if Japan beat China.

Pakistan are currently in fourth position on the points table with five points after four games.

Pakistan and India have won the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice each, which makes them the most successful teams in the event.

Korea won the title in 2021 after beating Japan on penalties in the final in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

All six teams will each play five matches in the round-robin stage with the top four set to qualify for the semi-finals. The last four matches will be held on August 11, with the final on the next day.

Schedule of remaining matches

August 9 — Wednesday

Japan vs China

Malaysia vs Korea

India vs Pakistan

August 11 — Friday

Fifth place game - Fifth in group vs Sixth in group

Semi-final 1 - Second in group vs Third in group

Semi-final 2 - First in group vs Fourth in group

August 12 — Saturday

Third place game - Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2

Final - Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2