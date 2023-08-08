Riley Keough PERMITS Priscilla Presley to Be Buried at Graceland

Riley Keough has things sorted out with Grandmother Priscilla Presley.



With clearing the air about not having any rift with Priscilla, Riley’s legal docs also allows her grandmother to be buried near her husband Elvis Presley.

The Daisy Jones & The Six-star talks about it how “there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives” after her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s death and how there were complications.

"Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had," said Riley.

Following the passing of her brother, Benjamin Keough, Priscilla made the decision to challenge "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment as the sole trustee, asserting that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

This led to a legal conflict. Just last week, Riley achieved a bittersweet legal success when she was formally recognised as the sole trustee of her late mother's estate.

Riley requested that the settlement agreement established between her, her grandmother, Priscilla, and Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie's ex-husband and the Guardian Ad Litem for Riley's two younger brothers, be approved in June. The judge granted Riley's request.

Riley will act as the sole trustee of her mother's estate and the sub-trusts for her sisters, the 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, according to the details of the settlement obtained by ET back in June.

Riley will be the owner of Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee, residence that Elvis Presley left to his daughter Lisa Marie upon his passing. According to the court papers, she would, "to the extent of her authority," permit Priscilla to be buried on the grounds in the Meditation Garden at Graceland when she passed away.

The documents further stated that Priscilla's burial "will be at the location closest to Elvis Presley without moving any existing gravesite."