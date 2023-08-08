Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall final outing as family before photographer's death

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall had a relationship for 11 years

Sandra Bullock and her longtime partner Bryan Randall were seen in what could be dubbed as their last family outing prior to Randall's tragic death from ALS.



According to DailyMail, the A-list couple made their last public appearance together back in July 2020 when the photographer was seen with his lady love along with their two children in an intimate event.

Following this appearance, the couple was reportedly not seen together as a family unit owing to the photographer's health issues.

This development comes after the former model’s family confirmed that Randall had passed away after a "three-year battle with ALS".

The devastated family revealed that Randall wanted to keep his struggles private while thanking doctors and nursing staff for their unwavering support.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," their statement read according to People.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall's kids, love story at a glance

Bullock and Randall first crossed paths when The Lost City actress had him take pictures at her son Louis' fifth birthday party in 2015.

Later on, that same year things became serious and their relationship was deemed official when Bullock and Randall attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding as a couple.

While the couple do not share any kids together, they both raised Bullock’s two adopted children and Bryan has a daughter from a past relationship.