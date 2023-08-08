IHC hears PTI plea to move Imran Khan to Adiala Jail

The Islamabad High Court premises in Islamabad. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq is hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition requesting the transfer of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who has been sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case — from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

In today's hearing, the CJ is hearing the plea along with the objections of the Registrar's Office to the appeal.

Following Khan's arrest in the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) reference against him on charges of not disclosing his assets honestly, the PTI filed a petition yesterday asking that given Khan be provided better or A-class facilities in jail given his "education, habits and social and political status".

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," the petition read.

It further appealed that the PTI's chair's legal team, personal physician, and family members be allowed to meet him.

Khan was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denies.

Additional and Sessions District Judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced Khan to three years in jail, along with a fine of Rs100,000.

After his arrest, Khan was moved to Attock jail.

This is developing story and will be updated soon.