Russia's shocking move to indoctrinate students over Ukraine war

Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov attends a press conference to present a new schoolbook for high school students on general world history and Russian history, mentioning the the country's ongoing military action in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, in Moscow on August 7, 2023. AFP

Moscow has sparked outrage by introducing new history textbooks that praise the Russian military's offensive in Ukraine.

The move comes as students prepare to return to classrooms amidst ongoing conflict and strained international relations. President Vladimir Putin's administration has significantly tightened its grip on historical narratives in schools, accelerating this trend since the commencement of the Ukraine offensive last year.

The newly unveiled textbooks, targeting 11th-grade students, were presented by Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, who stressed their role in conveying the objectives of the military action to young minds. Critics argue that the material propagates a skewed perspective by omitting opposing viewpoints and depicting the offensive as part of Russia's historical destiny.

The cover of the textbook features a prominent image of the bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the mainland, symbolising Putin's leadership during the conflict. The book covers the period from 1945 to the 21st century, and Kravtsov asserts that it will be a fixture in all schools starting from September 1. Notably, the speedy production of the textbook within just under five months raises concerns about its accuracy and the depth of research involved.

Vladimir Medinsky, a presidential aide known for his conservative historical outlook, praised the swift creation, saying that the authors practically wrote it "with their own hand." However, historians worry that such a rushed approach may oversimplify complex historical events.



The textbook portrays Russian soldiers as "peace saviours" during the 2014 annexation of Crimea, while also criticising Western sanctions as being more detrimental than Napoleon's invasion in 1812. The controversy extends beyond the content itself, with accusations that dissent is being suppressed, even within educational institutions.

In April, a Russian girl was separated from her father for expressing support for Ukraine through art. To further instill patriotism, a new subject titled "Talks on what is important" has been introduced in Russian schools since the beginning of the Ukraine operation.