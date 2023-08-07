Alia Bhatt unveils 'most challenging part' while shooting 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' is releasing on Netflix on August 11

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut soon with film Heart of Stone, unveiled the most challenging part while shooting the film.

According to Bhatt, she faced a lot of difficulty dealing with English dialogues, especially because she is an Indian actor and deals with Hindi dialogues daily. Speaking in English on her day one of the film's set felt weird to her.

“I have to say on day one, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly on day one speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak in English most of the time, acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange", she stated.

The Raazi actress is going to play an antagonist in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

While talking about her negative role, she said that the audience needs to understand the arc and layers of her character as it will help them take hold of her standpoint, reports News 18.

Besides talking about her character, Kaya Dhawan, Bhatt also praised Gadot’s role in the film. ETimes revealed that the actress said: “Rachel (Gal Gadot) is sensitive, not afraid to show her emotions and she’s tough who is always trying to save the day."

Heart of Stone is set to stream on Netflix on August 11 globally.