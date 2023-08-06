Kourtney Kardashian accused of copying Rihanna's bump baring pregnancy style

Kourtney Kardashian and Rihanna drew parallels when both women were seen in similar styles

Kourtney Kardashian drew comparisons to Rihanna after the reality TV star shared multiple photos of herself in a similar bump baring style to that of the Barbadian singer.

Kardashian had left jaws dropped when the reality TV star put her bump front and centre in a gorgeous blue outfit.

The Kardashians star, who is set to welcome her first child with Travis Barker, took to Instagram to show off her growing bump in a daring outfit.

In the snaps, the Poosh founder did not shy away from putting her bump on display as she confidently donned a blue Laquan Smith jacket and micro skirt set which she pared with silver mules.

While the reality TV star received heaps of praise, it sparked debate over her attempt to allegedly copy Rihanna, who has also been seen in a number of bump revealing outfits.

"Trying to copy Rihanna which is ridiculous," one user commented.

"She ain't Rihanna and definitely not Rihanna energy," another pointed out.

"What in the midlife crisis is she wearing???" a third commented.

However, many jumped to her defense stating that Kardashian was being targeted for no reason.

"Now..I need all the 'w*f is she wearing' people to take it over Rihanna IG and give her same energy," one user said.

"This outfit is awesome. After you’re 40, you’ve earned the right to wear whatever you want. For all the complaining folks seem to like to do about the Kardashians, you’re letting them occupy an awful lot of real estate in your minds," another defended.

