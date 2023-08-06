Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan not amused over fight preparations

Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan. — Instagram/@zuck

A screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's Whatsapp conversation that he posted on his social media, shows that his wife may not be entirely happy as he trains for his awaited mixed martial arts (MMA) match with tech competitor Elon Musk.

The Facebook founder, who is also an avid fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), tore up the grass in his garden to install an octagon fighting ring in an effort to step up his MMA training.

He may not have had his wife Priscilla Chan's consent, though, as she did not find it amusing when he asked her about the octagon in their garden.

In a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with his wife that Zuckerberg shared on Instagram earlier this week while referring to the octagon as he told her: "It looks awesome."



He added: "We have plenty of yard space!"

However, without showing the slightest amusement, Chan replied: "I have been working on that grass for two years."

Soon after the tech billionaire shared the screenshot on the social media platform, Instagram, he posted a poll asking followers if he should "keep the octagon" or "save the grass".

As Mark Zuckerberg may potentially face Elon Musk in a celebrity billionaire bout he has trained with UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Additionally, Gilbert Burns, a Brazilian jui-jitsu ace, has invited himself to a session in the garden-turned-octagon and in response, Zuckerberg expressed interest in training with Burns.

Meanwhile, potential rival Elon Musk has practised with retired legend Georges St-Pierre.

As UFC chief Dana White hopes to make the social media giants' fight a reality, he said: "This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records.”

Upon being asked about the likeliness of the fight, White added: “Zuckerberg takes this very seriously, man."