Vivek Oberoi reveals being 'manipulated' and 'crushed' in the film industry

Vivek Oberoi says 'he could not prove himself as an actor due to lack of opputunities'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been known for playing spectacular roles in films like Saathiya, Shootout at Lokhandwala and others, has revealed that he was largely manipulated and crushed in the film industry, which is why he could not get many opportunities.

Vivek mentioned how frustrating it is when you feel helpless and get crushed to the point where you can't even prove yourself due to a lack of opportunities.

While talking about the same with Mashable Middle East, the Company actor stated: “If something bad, like your film’s failure, has happened, that’s one thing. But the feeling of being so helpless when you know it is going to happen again and again, and that you are going to get maneuvered or manipulated out of work, or crushed and not even get the opportunity to prove yourself, that is very frustrating."

"I personally think there’s nothing worse than feeling completely helpless. You know something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it.”

Not only did Vivek know he was being sidelined, but he also knew who was responsible for it. He called it an 'open secret.'

When asked about it during the interview, he said: “Of course I do. It’s a small industry, and it’s an open secret."

“But you have to deal with it. Those things taught me to be a good person and a good human being, to be humble, nice, and helpful. And not to abuse the position of power I am in. Some people have an arrogance about being nice. They develop that also, there’s a righteousness around it. It’s a disease, you have to stay away", added the Krrish 3 actor.

Vivek Oberoi kicked off his career with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. He later became part of many superhit films like Masti, Yuva, Omkara and many more. At prsent, teh actor is gearing up to feature in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut drama series, Indian Police Force, reports Pinkvilla.