Kevin Costner's estranged wife carries $5k bag after demanding more child support

Kevin Costner (L) and Christine Baumgartner (R) ended their marriage 18 years of marriage

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner was spotted carrying a pricey Prada bag whilst demanding the court for more child support.

In pictures shared by Page Six, Baumgartner was seen running errands in Santa Barbara where the mother-of-three donned a colourful tank top with jeans and sandals.

Finishing off the casual look, the handbag designer carried a gradient grey Prada bag, which cost an eye-watering $4,800.

Her appearance comes a month after Costner was ordered to pay $129,755 per month in child support while Baumgartner demanded $284,000.

Baumgartner's split from her estranged husband, after 18 years of marriage, has been a drastic one after she was seen moving out to a "smaller home" on Costner's property following a court ruling to exit her marital home by July 31.

"Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," a source revealed to People at the time while adding "stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

The insider said that the change "is a temporary solution" and that she is "still looking for another house."

"She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids' lives," the source told the publication.

"They will be back at school in the fall with their friends.

"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids."

Baumgartner and the Yellowstone actress have three children together, two sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and a daughter Grace, 13.