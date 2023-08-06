Twitch streamer Kai Cenat faces charges after massive NYC giveaway sparks riot

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, centre, is surrounded by fans in New York on Friday. AFP

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is currently facing police charges after an event he organised in New York City turned chaotic, resulting in a riot and multiple arrests. Cenat, known for his online presence and millions of followers across various social media platforms, had announced a YouTube giveaway event at Union Square Park.

The event, which was promoted on various platforms, was intended to be a meet-and-greet along with a giveaway of items like gaming consoles, computer equipment, and gift cards. However, what was meant to be a fun gathering quickly escalated into chaos as thousands of people gathered at the park.

Reports indicate that the situation spiraled out of control as attendees began tearing down construction barricades and hurling objects, leading to clashes with the police. The crowd's behaviour, marked by violence and vandalism, prompted the NYPD to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly.

Cenat, who did not obtain a permit for the event and had not coordinated with law enforcement, was taken into custody for questioning. The police later announced that he would face charges, including two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

The incident highlights the power and potential dangers of social media in organising large gatherings. Authorities noted that the event had not been properly planned or coordinated with law enforcement, resulting in the lack of necessary crowd control measures.

Mayor Eric Adams expressed concern about the involvement of "outside influencers" who may have contributed to aggravating the situation. He asserted that while gatherings are not inherently problematic, the safety and well-being of attendees and the general public should be the top priority.

The chaotic scenes in Union Square left several police officers injured and numerous arrests, including juveniles. Police efforts to disperse the crowd were met with resistance, adding to the challenges of restoring order.